EC bans Karnataka govt ads in Telangana after BJP complaint, sends notice to Congress

The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to Congress party over violations of the Model Code of Conduct after Karnataka government ads were published in several Telangana newspapers. The EC had also banned all ads of Congress-led Karnataka government in the state newspapers.

The election panel action came after the Bharatiya Janata Party lodged a complaint regarding the same.

The development comes hours after the EC asked the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana to stop all disbursements under the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme, withdrawing its earlier order allowing the Rabi installment transfer to beneficiaries.

There shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its forms,” the EC said.

The decision was taken after Congress party objected Rabi disbursements under the scheme. The EC had earlier given its conditional nod to the Telangana govt to disburse Rabi crop installment.

Elections to the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly will be held on November 30. The Congress and the BRS are fighting a neck and neck battle with the BJP also putting up a tough challenge in the south Indian state. Results will be declared on December 3.