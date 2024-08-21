EC asks Haryana govt not to declare results of recruitments till completion of state polls

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday asked the Haryana government not to declare the results of recruitments to various posts till the completion of the Assembly polls.

The poll panel issued the direction after it received complaints from Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communication Jairam Ramesh alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the Haryana government by advertising recruitment for various posts.

According to the EC, the complaints filed by Ramesh alleged that on the date of announcement of Haryana Assembly elections on 16th August, the State government first announced and subsequently issued advertisement for recruitment against 5,600 vacancies for the post of Constable in the Haryana Police.

He also alleged that on the date of enforcement of MCC, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) announced the schedule of examination for 38 government posts.

In response to the Congress leader’s complaints, the EC said, “The matter has been examined in light of the Commission’s existing instructions relating to MCC and the reports received from the State government. It is amply clear that the selection process was initiated and necessary communications were sent by the State government to concerned statutory authorities much before the date of enforcement of MCC. Statutory authorities have also started a process including advertisement before enforcement of MCC.”

“Further, as per the Commission’s instructions dated 2nd January 2024 there is no bar for continuing the regular recruitment process by the UPSC, State Public Service Commissions or the Staff Selection Commission or any other statutory authority. Therefore, there is no violation of Commission’s instructions on MCC,” it said.

The poll panel further said, “However, in order to maintain the level playing field and to ensure that no undue advantage is accrued to anyone, the Commission has directed the State government not to declare the results of these recruitments till completion of General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana.”

Assembly elections in Haryana will be held in a single phase on 1st October. The counting of votes will take place on 4th October.