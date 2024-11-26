EC announces bypolls to 6 Rajya Sabha seats in 4 states

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for byelection to six Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Haryana.

The bypolls to six seats in the Upper House in four states were necessitated following the resignation of the members.

Among the members who tendered their resignation are Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav, Ryaga Krishnaiah, Sujeet Kumar, Jawahar Sircar and Krishan Lal Panwar.

According to a communiqué issued by the poll panel, polling in these six Rajya Sabha seats in four states will take place on 20th December from 9 am to 4 pm.

The notification for the poll would be issued on 3rd December. The last date for filing of nomination is 10th December. The scrutiny of nomination will take place the next day, as per the schedule.

The election should be completed before 24th December.

The EC said it has directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper, only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, will be used.

The poll panel also directed for adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers to be taken to ensure free and fair elections.