Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender today backed off from his decision to take the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine after suggestions from the Prime Minister that health workers should be prioritised ahead of politicians.

Rajender had earlier said that as the “captain” of the health department he would take the jab first to build confidence among the people. But after the health minister’s decision to step aside, the first person to be vaccinated in Telangana was a sanitation worker, Krishnamma working at the state run nodal Covid-19 facility Gandhi Hospital. She had recovered from Covid-19 in the past.

However, the Telangana health minister along with Union minister for state of home affairs G Kishen Reddy and chief secretary Somesh Kumar participated in the launch of the vaccination programme. Later, Telangana industry minister KT Rama Rao said though public representatives were ready to take the vaccine they decided to wait in view of the Prime Minister’s suggestion that health workers should be given priority in the vaccination programme.

Vaccines were administered in 139 centres across the state and in many centres ministers launched the vaccination programme.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi too attended and oversaw the launch of the vaccination drive at Osmania General Hospital at Afzal Gunj area.

Telangana met 84 per cent of its vaccination target on day one. Out of 42,000 beneficiaries 3530 persons till 3 p.m. were vaccinated. They were vaccinated with Covishield manufactured by Serum India Institute. Some of them, around 20 reported mild rashes, swelling and muscular pain after being vaccinated. There were also refusals from healthcare workers and absentees even though doctors tried to convince them.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the vaccination programme at government general hospital in Vijayawada with sanitation staff B Pushpa Kumari became the first person to receive the jab.