East Coast Railway to operate 365 special trains for Puri Rath Yatra

In view of the upcoming world famous Rath Yatra festival in Puri, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has made extensive arrangements to ensure smooth travel for pilgrims and visitors from across Odisha and neighboring states.

As many as 365 Special Trains will be in operation during the Rath Yatra period, in addition to other regular trains.

These special services are planned to run from various parts of the state and Special emphasis will be placed on major days of the Car Festival including Rourkela, Biramitrapur, Bangiriposi, Junagarh Road, Badampahar, Boudh, Jagadalpur, Baleswar, Angul, Gunupur, Rayagada, Paradeep, Bhadrak, Kendujhar, Daspalla, Khurda Road, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Talcher, Cuttack, Brahmapur, Dhenkanal, Barbil, Palasa & Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Gondia (Chhattisgarh) and Santragachhi (West Bengal), ECoR officials said.

This comprehensive rail connectivity will not only cater to the massive surge of pilgrims during the festival but also significantly ease travel for people in remote and interior districts.

Attention has already been placed on other days of the Car Festival except Gundicha Yatra, Sandhya Darshan, Bahuda Yatra and Sunavesa, with dedicated services from key locations like Rourkela, Badampahar, Biramitrapur, Bangiriposi, Baleswar, Barbil, Angul, Paradeep, Bhadrak, Kendujhargarh, Palasa, Daspalla, Khurda Road, Barbil and other places apart from Gondia (Chhattisgarh), Santragachhi (West Bengal) and Palasa & Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), they added.

This year’s arrangements mark a significant scale-up from Rath Yatra 2024, when 315 Special Trains were operated. With this increased number, East Coast Railway reaffirms its commitment to providing safe, comfortable, and efficient travel facilities for all devotees during Odisha’s most celebrated spiritual festival.

Passengers are advised to check schedules and availability through official railway portals and stay updated via public announcements closer to the festival dates, they concluded.