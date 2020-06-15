Another earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale, in less than 24 hours hits the state of Gujarat on Sunday.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) told that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit 83 km northwest (NW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 12:57 pm today.

No casualty has been reported as of now.

This is the second earthquake in the state in less than 24 hours as the previous one with magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale hit the state on Sunday night.

As per the reports, some houses in Kutch and adjoining districts developed cracks.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located near Bhachau in Kutch district.