Earthquake of 3.0 magnitude hits Haryana’s Sonipat

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Sonipat in Haryana on Sunday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed, adding that the tremors were felt around 4 am.

“An earthquake of Magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Sonipat, Haryana at 4 am today,” read a post on the official X handle of the NCS.

No loss of life or property was reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra’s Hingoli on November 20, the NCS informed.

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 20-11-2023, 05:09:29 IST, Lat: 19.41 and Long: 77.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra,” the NCS posted from its X handle.

