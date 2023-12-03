Early trends show BJP crossing halfway mark in MP

Going by the early trend that has come out during the counting of votes the BJP seems to have retained the power in Madhya Pradesh as it has crossed the halfway mark.

The saffron party is ahead of the Opposition Congress in the state.

Counting of the votes is underway in Madhya Pradesh along with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana amid tight security arrangements.

The BJP, which has extensively campaigned in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is leading in 137 Assembly constituencies as per the early trends till 1026 hours.

The Opposition Congress which fought the elections under the leadership of its Pradesh Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath is leading in 57 seats.

According to the EC trends, Gondvana Gantantra Party (GGP) is leading in three seats and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in one seat.

Meanwhile, Nath exuded confidence that the Congress will form the government in Madhya Pradesh. “I have full faith in the voters of Madhya Pradesh. We will comfortably win,” the former chief minister told reporters in Bhopal.

Voting for the 230 member Madhya Pradesh Assembly was held on November 17.

Notably, recent exit polls predicted an advantage for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.