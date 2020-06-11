Earlier it was the British who tried to divide and rule. Now it is a group of elites who want to divide Indians.

Indians won’t fall for such tricks.

Gujarat is great, Bengal is great…India is united.

Our cultural foundations are strong, our economic aspirations are high. https://t.co/9mCuqCt7d1

