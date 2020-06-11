Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani slams Ramchandra Guha on Thursday for latter’s tweet mentioning Gujarat culturally a ‘backward province’.
Guha in a tweet said, “Gujarat, though economically advanced, is culturally a backward province… . Bengal in contrast is economically backward but culturally advanced”. Philip Spratt, writing in 1939.”
Earlier it was the British who tried to divide and rule. Now it is a group of elites who want to divide Indians.
Indians won’t fall for such tricks.
Gujarat is great, Bengal is great…India is united.
Our cultural foundations are strong, our economic aspirations are high. https://t.co/9mCuqCt7d1
— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) June 11, 2020
