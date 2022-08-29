EAM S. Jaishankar, Maldives Speaker Nasheed hold talks in New Delhi

On Monday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held talks with Maldives Speaker Mohamed Nasheed in New Delhi. Both leaders discussed regional and global developments.

Jaishankar tweeted, “Good to meet Speaker of Maldives’ Majlis @MohamedNasheed in New Delhi. Discussed regional and global developments.“

This visit was followed by Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih paid an official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Solih came to India, accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation, earlier this month.

Besides the talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Solih also held talks with an Indian business delegation in Delhi. During this visit, President Solih also visited Mumbai, Maharashtra and participated in business events.

Maldives occupies a special place in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and is a key neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region

In recent years, cooperation witnessed rapid growth in all areas. Solih’s recent visit gave the countries the opportunity to review the progress made in this wide-ranging partnership and lend further momentum to it.

India’s “Neighborhood First” policy and Maldives’s “India First” policy work together to tackle shared concerns and advance mutual interests.

Back in March, President Solih highlighted the positive role played by India in the country’s affairs in the last two years.

(With Inputs from ANI)