EAM Jaishankar to visit Lanka on Thursday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Sri Lanka on Thursday.

During the visit, he will have meetings with the leadership of Sri Lanka on wide-ranging issues of the partnership. This will be his first bilateral visit after the formation of the new government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

⁠Reaffirming India’s ”Neighbourhood First Policy”, the visit underlines India’s continued commitment to Sri Lanka as its closest maritime neighbour and time tested friend.

The visit will add momentum to connectivity projects and other mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During the visit, Dr Jaishankar is also expected to discuss with the Sri Lankan leadership the possibility of a visit by Prime Minister Modi to the island nation this year.

In addition to holding talks with government leaders, Dr Jaishankar will meet politicians across political parties that are preparing for national elections scheduled this year.

Notably, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was among the leaders who attended the Modi government’s oath ceremony on June 9.