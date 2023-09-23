EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Brazil, Bahrain and South Africa

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) held a meeting with counterparts from Brazil, Bahrain and South Africa on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Jaishankar and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani held talks on connectivity, economic linkages and regional dynamics.

In his post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, “So glad to meet Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani this evening. Good conversation on connectivity, economic linkages and regional dynamics.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, India, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and South African counterpart Naledi Pandor. He noted that the joint communique showcases the strength of “South-South” solidarity.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, “A very productive IBSA meeting with Foreign Ministers Mauro Vieira and Naledi Pandor on #UNGA78 sidelines. The Joint Communique demonstrates the strength of our South-South solidarity.”

Jaishankar held a meeting with the UK Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia, and United Nations Lord Tariq Ahmad. The two leaders spoke about India-UK ties and discussed developments related to Ukraine.

“Pleased to meet UK MoS @tariqahmadbt in New York today. A useful stock taking of our relationship. Also discussed recent developments pertaining to Ukraine,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier, EAM S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, “Great to catch up with FM @SenatorWong of Australia on #UNGA78 sidelines. Noted the positive trajectory of our ties and discussed specific steps to take them further. Our exchange of regional and global assessments are always valuable.”

Penny Wong noted that Australia and India share an interest in a “stable, secure region” and a world in which agreed rules are “upheld and sovereignty is respected.”

Taking to X, Penny Wong stated, “Constructive meeting with @drsjaishankar discussing regional security, and a range of bilateral issues including economic engagement. Australia and India share an interest in a stable, secure region, and a world in which agreed rules are upheld and sovereignty is respected.”

Earlier in the day, S Jaishankar discussed regional, multilateral and global cooperation with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa. Both delegates further exchanged views on the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Taking to his social media ‘X’, Jaishankar stated, “Delighted to meet Foreign Minister of Japan Yoko Kamikawa at #UNGA78. Exchanged perspectives on our Special Strategic and Global Partnership Discussed our regional, multilateral and global cooperation and taking them forward.”

Notably, Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation for a week-long visit to New York, where he is scheduled to address a High-Level session of the 78th UNGA on September 26, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

EAM Jaishankar will be meeting with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis. During his visit to the US from September 22-30, Jaishankar will in keeping with India’s support for the Global South host a special event ‘India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development’.

Upon completion of the 78th UNGA-related engagements, EAM Jaishankar will visit Washington, DC from September 27-30 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors.

His program includes discussions with his US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senior members of the US administration, US business leaders and think tanks. He will also be addressing the 4th World Culture Festival being organised by the Art of Living.