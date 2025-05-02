EAM Dr S Jaishankar bats for ethical, inclusive tech to amplify heritage at WAVES-2025

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has called on stakeholders in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to prioritize ethics, reduce bias, and democratize content amid the rapid evolution of global media.

The minister was speaking at the Global Media Dialogue during the ongoing World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES-2025).

“Every technological advancement brings its own set of challenges, and AI is no exception. As the political landscape grapples with questions of authenticity, businesses must navigate evolving concerns around intellectual property. Responsible technology use—especially reducing bias, democratizing content, and upholding ethics—will be central to the discourse,” he said.

Dr Jaishankar, who co-chaired the session alongside Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State L Murugan, emphasized the importance of giving voice to traditions, heritage, and ideas in a bid to democratize the global order. He noted that the world is inherently diverse, but this diversity has historically been suppressed by colonialism and the dominance of major powers.

“To truly democratize the international system, we must give voice to our traditions, heritage, ideas, and creativity. The most effective way to achieve this is through the power of technology. Innovation is the key to the leapfrogging that will lead us to Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he added.

Highlighting the need to prepare the country’s youth for the expanding creative economy and global workforce, Dr Jaishankar stated, “It is crucial that young talent is equipped for an era of creative communications, sports, and global collaborations through skill diffusion.”

“Today, there is a surfeit of information, and the challenge lies in capturing attention. It is particularly important that young talent is ready for this, including through skills development. Every advancement has its issues, and AI will be no different. Even as politics wrestles with authenticity concerns, businesses will have to address new intellectual property challenges as they foster innovation and creativity for all,” he added.

In a tweet, the External Affairs Minister wrote: “Delighted to co-chair along with my Cabinet colleague Ashwini Vaishnaw and MoS L Murugan at the Global Media Dialogue at WAVES-2025 in Mumbai. The Summit rightly represents a microcosm of the global community, including content creators, policymakers, actors, writers, producers, and visual artists.”