e-Chhawani and e-Cantonment platforms redefine cantonment governance: Sanjay Seth

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth has emphasized the transformative role of digital platforms like e-Cantonment in modernizing cantonment administration. He made these remarks during the Defence Estates Day function organized by the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) here on Monday.

During the event, Seth inaugurated the freehold property mutation module on the e-Chhawani portal—a citizen-centric platform providing online services for cantonment residents.

Highlighting the significance of such initiatives, he said the platform offers 14 key services online, including property tax payment, water and sewerage connections, business licensing, grievance redressal, and lease renewal.

“The Cantonment Board now provides four fully automated services, including Swajal (a water management service), automatic issuance of trade licenses, community hall booking, GIS-based sewerage connections, and online building plan approvals,” Seth added.

He also praised the department’s remarkable strides in digitization, citing the digitization of land records through Raksha Bhoomi and the establishment of the e-Raksha portal, which has effectively addressed encroachment cases.

Reflecting on the Defence Estate Service’s evolution, Seth noted its vital contribution to governance. “From managing military lands during the British era to playing a pivotal role in India’s security and urban development, the department has continually embraced innovation to meet the changing needs of the nation,” he said.