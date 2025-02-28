India and EU Discuss Strengthening Defence & Security Cooperation

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth held a meeting with the Commissioner for Defence and Space, European Commission, Andrius Kubilius, here today. The discussions focused on enhancing India-European Union (EU) bilateral defence and security cooperation, with a special emphasis on maritime engagements and information sharing in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders explored avenues to bolster defence industrial collaboration, particularly the participation of European defence companies in joint projects and co-production opportunities in India. They also deliberated on the modalities of Indian involvement in the EU’s Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) and other European developmental initiatives aimed at fostering strategic partnerships.

Advertisement

According to a Defence ministry statement, Andrius Kubilius is visiting India as part of the European Commission President-led delegation, accompanied by the College of Commissioners. This high-level engagement underscores the growing defence and security ties between India and the EU, reinforcing their commitment to a rules-based international order and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Advertisement

Both sides reiterated their intent to deepen cooperation across multiple domains, recognising the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing emerging security challenges. The meeting marked a significant step towards strengthening India-EU strategic ties, paving the way for enhanced defence cooperation in the future.