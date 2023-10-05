E-auction of wheat and rice held under open market scheme

E-auction of gifts, mementos received by PM
Briefing media, Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said the e-auction features an exceptional collection of artefacts representing India’s rich heritage.
A total of 2.01 LMT wheat from 481 depots and 4.87 LMT rice from 264 depots was offered from across the country, an official release said on Thursday.
A total of 1.89 LMT wheat and 0.05 LMT rice was sold to 2255 bidders during the 15th e-auction under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) (OMSS[D]) held on Wednesday.
A total of 2.01 LMT wheat from 481 depots and 4.87 LMT rice from 264 depots was offered from across the country, an official release today said.
As a part of the Government of India’s initiative for market intervention to control the retail price of rice, wheat and atta, weekly e auctions of both wheat and rice are organised. In the e-auction, 2447 empaneled buyers participated for both wheat and rice.
Advertisement
In the current tranche of e-auctions, the reduction in retail price is being targeted by offering 10 to 100 tons maximum for a buyer for wheat and 10 to 1000 tons for rice. This decision is to encourage small and marginal end users and to ensure that more participants could come forward and bid for the quantity from their depot of choice.
Advertisement