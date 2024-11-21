Dy CM Sao reviews infrastructure projects in Maoist-hit Bijapur

In a significant step toward bridging the development gap in Maoist-affected areas, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao concluded his two-day visit to Bijapur, inspecting pivotal infrastructure projects and assessing the implementation of welfare schemes. His visit reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to transforming Bastar into a hub of connectivity and prosperity while addressing the aspirations of local communities.

During the visit, he inspected the 50-kilometer Nelsonar-Gangloor road, a critical artery for the region’s connectivity. With 39 kilometers already completed, he directed officials to expedite the remaining 11 kilometers, ensuring completion within the stipulated timeframe.

Sao also evaluated progress on the high-level bridge under construction in Fundri, Bhairamgarh. Once operational, the bridge will link Bijapur and Narayanpur districts, reducing travel time and facilitating seamless access to government services. “This bridge will connect villages like Bangoli and Belnar, opening pathways for development while strengthening administrative reach in previously inaccessible areas,” Sao remarked. Recognizing the potential security challenges, Sao instructed district authorities to establish security camps post-construction to safeguard infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted development.

The Deputy Chief Minister reviewed Jal Jeevan Mission initiatives in Mingaachal village, where a ₹65 lakh solar-powered water supply project is now providing safe drinking water to 42 households. Addressing a “Har Ghar Jal Utsav,” he felicitated local representatives for their dedication to ensuring universal access to piped water.