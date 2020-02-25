Family feud claimed two lives as a man killed his wife and 8-month-old son in Jahidpur Village of Kharkhoda Police Station area on Tuesday. The accused has been arrested by the police on the basis of the FIR registered against him.

Yogeshwar, 27, a resident of Jahidpur Village of Kharkhoda Police Station area of the district, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of murder of his wife Nisha and an eight-month-old son, said SP Rural Avinash Pandey.

Yogeshwar got married to Nisha about a year-and-a-half ago after they fell in love with each other and the couple was also blessed with a son. “Yogeshwar had an addiction to alcohol and other things which often became the reason of conflict due to which they used to fight,” said the SP adding that on Monday night the couple had a similar fight and Yogehwar, in a fit of rage, attacked his wife with a sharp knife. He slit her throat and also killed his innocent son, told the police.

In the past too, the family members had to intervene whenever there was a fight between them. Nisha was particularly unhappy because of the addiction of Yogeshwar and used to object whenever he got drunk. But on the intervention of the family elders, every time she used to leave the house, she was convinced to return on the assurance of Yogeshwar, said the villagers.