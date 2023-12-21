Drug traffickers in Jammu ordered to declare source of acquiring properties

Acting tough against drug traffickers, the Jammu district administration has served notices under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) to 44 accused to declare the financial source through which they have acquired their properties.

Jammu District Magistrate (DM) Sachin Kumar Vaishya said on Thursday that the accused have been ordered to declare the sources used to acquire properties within 30 days, failing which the government has the right to forfeit it.

The measures are part of ongoing fight against drugs led by the DM and senior Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar.

Keeping in view the sharp increase in drug trafficking, DM Vaishya had earlier this month ordered for identifying drug hotspots within the district and also ascertain the source of moveable and immovable properties of convicts under the NDPS Act.

The DM then issued a stern directive to sub-divisional magistrates to intensify the battle against drug trafficking in the region.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the DM asked SDMs to invoke the NDPS Act. He instructed them to issue notices to the accused under the Act, specifically to probe into the sources of their moveable and immovable properties.

The DM deliberated strategic measures for deterring individuals involved in drug trafficking.

In addition, he stressed the need to identify drug hotspots within the district. SDMs were instructed to conduct thorough assessments, pinpointing areas with concentrated drug-related activities.

Emphasising a proactive stance, the DM urged SDMs to conduct regular meetings within their jurisdiction. “Consistent vigilance is crucial in our battle against narcotics. Regular meetings will ensure a sustained and coordinated effort,” he stated.