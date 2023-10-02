Drug peddlers from any party or even from AAP won’t be spared: Kejriwal

Days after the arrest of Congress’ three-time legislator from Bholath and chairman All India Kisan Congress, Sukhpal Khaira in connection with a 2015 drugs case, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the drug peddlers from any party or even from his own party will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them.

“We are not against any leader or party. Our fight is against drugs,” Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering at Patiala on the formal launch of Sehatmand Punjab at a cost of Rs 550 crore.

Without naming Khaira whose arrest has widened the rift between the AAP and the Congress who are part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the AAP supremo said: “Three to four back, a very big man who was facing allegations of drug smuggling was arrested. Every political party is questioning why Bhagwant Mann arrested him. We are not against any leader or party. Our fight is against drugs.”

Advertisement

With Khaira and Punjab Congress leaders blaming the ruling AAP for this arrest, the possibility of the two parties reaching a seat sharing arrangement in Punjab for the coming Lok Sabha polls appears to have become difficult.

The Delhi CM said that earlier Punjab was known for rampant corruption by the politicians in the state. But, he said, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann led government took many path breaking initiatives for public welfare and now corrupt officers and leaders have been put behind the bars.

Addressing the rally, Chief Minister Mann said that during the run up for the polls, they had guaranteed that the people would get quality health and education facilities. Now the AAP is fulfilling all the guarantees to ensure the well being of the common man and ensure holistic development of the state.

The CM said the traditional parties are envious of him because he hails from a common family. Mann said these leaders who believed that they have divine right to rule the state due to which they are not able to digest that a common man is running the state efficiently.

The CM said that he will soon give entire details of the Rs 50,000 crore spent in the state to the Governor. He said though the Governor had never bothered to ask these details from his predecessors, we will give all details to him soon.

Mann said that this money has been optimally spent for the welfare of the people and all the details will be furnished to the Governor soon.