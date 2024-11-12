Dream of owning a house will become a reality for 2 lakh low-income families in Haryana

The dream of 2,00,000 people in Haryana to own a house of their own will soon become a reality with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s government preparing a blueprint for a housing scheme.

Under this initiative, eligible candidates, without land, will receive plots of 100 square yards each in the villages. In this context, J Ganeshan, Director General of the Housing for All Department, held a meeting with department officials to provide essential guidelines.

In an official statement, Ganeshan stated that the objective of the Chief Minister’s Rural Housing Scheme is to provide housing plots for low-income families in the state who do not have their own homes.

This scheme aims to enable the low-income group to construct their own houses. The successful implementation of the scheme will enhance the living standards of poorer families, allowing them to lead safe and dignified lives in their own homes.

While directing the officials to this effect, J Ganeshan said since the scheme is a flagship initiative of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, all the processes associated with the scheme should be expedited to ensure that the public could avail of its benefits as quickly as possible.

It is noteworthy here that last Friday, during a meeting with senior officials, including Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar and Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goyal, the chief minister instructed them to ensure all essential facilities such as paved roads, electricity, clean drinking water, streetlights, solar energy, parks, and open green spaces in the areas where the 100-square-yard plots will be allocated.

Furthermore, the government has made a provision to assist the beneficiaries of the scheme in constructing the houses on these 100-square-yard plots. The financial assistance will be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) to help the beneficiaries build their homes.

Under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojna, 5,00,000 individuals have applied for plots in the state. All eligible beneficiaries will receive plots of 100 square yards in different phases. In this regard, the Chief Minister will soon present gifts to 2,00,000 people.

Work on infrastructure worth about Rs 170 crore will soon be launched in 14 cities under the Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojna

During the meeting, it was informed that beneficiaries who were allotted plots in 14 cities under the Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojna would also receive financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh for building houses, facilitated through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

In addition, infrastructure development projects of approximately Rs 170 crore will soon be launched by the chief minister in all 14 cities where the plots were allotted under the Yojana. The HSVP has prepared the estimates for this work.

It was also informed that 6,618 flats built by private developers for the EWS category would soon be allotted to applicants registered under the Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana in eight districts, as part of the first phase.

Apart from this, 2,000 beneficiaries of the scheme in Sector 23, Jagadhari, will be handed possession of their plots to commence house construction. The HSVP has ensured that all necessary facilities are available at this location.