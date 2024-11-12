DRDO successfully conducts first flight test of long-range land attack cruise missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on Tuesday, conducted the first flight test of the Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) successfully from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha.

The missile was launched from a mobile articulated launcher, achieving all primary mission objectives.

During the test, the missile’s performance was rigorously tracked by a range of sensors, including radar, an Electro-Optical Tracking System, and telemetry systems positioned at various points along the flight path. According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the LRLACM demonstrated precise way-point navigation, performing complex maneuvers at varied altitudes and speeds, and proving the capability of its advanced avionics and software systems.

The LRLACM was developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment in Bengaluru, with contributions from other DRDO labs and Indian industry partners. Bharat Dynamics Limited in Hyderabad and Bharat Electronics Limited in Bengaluru serve as Development-Cum-Production-Partners, aiding in missile development and integration. Representatives from DRDO, along with officials from the three military branches, were present to observe the test.

The missile is designed for ground launches using a mobile articulated launcher and can also be deployed from frontline ships equipped with a universal vertical launch module.