DRDO Directors’ Conclave 2024 kicks off with focus on technology leadership and reforms

The DRDO Directors’ Conclave 2024 kicked off on Friday at the Armament Research & Development Establishment in Pune, marking a significant annual gathering for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Inaugurated by Dr. Samir V Kamat, secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of the DRDO, the event highlighted the importance of technology leadership in the rapidly changing global landscape.

Dr. Kamat called on the DRDO to embrace a strategy of Reform, Perform, and Transform in order to achieve the vision of an Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) and Viksit (developed) Bharat, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Themed “Transforming DRDO for Redefined Defence R&D”, the conclave will feature sessions aimed at showcasing ongoing and future reforms within DRDO, enhancing the organization’s efficiency. Discussions will focus on building a robust research and development ecosystem by fostering collaboration with industry and academia, thereby positioning India as a leader in defense technology.

Participants will engage in various brainstorming sessions and plenary talks to enhance capacities in defense R&D. The conclave is set to conclude with a collaborative effort to outline actionable ideas and recommendations for future progress. Key officials from DRDO, including Directors General from various technology and corporate clusters, lab directors, and financial advisers, were in attendance.