DRDO strengthens tech develop, industry-academia collaboration

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is taking significant steps to boost deep tech innovation and industry participation through the approval of new policies under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme.

These initiatives aim to enhance collaboration between DRDO establishments and private sector entities for the development of cutting-edge defence technologies.

Providing the details in Lok Sabha today, Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth stated that under the revamped TDF Scheme, private entities will receive financial support in the form of grants to develop specific defence technologies, ensuring broader industry participation in India’s self-reliance drive.

DRDO laboratories are also aligning their research roadmaps with global advancements in defence technologies, maintaining competitiveness through structured innovation strategies.

A key aspect of DRDO’s approach involves rigorous global monitoring of technological developments. The organization prepares a bi-monthly document reviewing emerging technologies and conducts global scans using authoritative frameworks.

Additionally, DRDO scientists have access to various international defence science and technology databases, ensuring they remain updated on the latest advancements worldwide.

To bridge the gap between academia and industry, DRDO has established 15 DRDO Industry Academia Centres of Excellence (DIA-CoEs) across the country, located at premier institutions such as IITs, IISc, and central universities. These centers focus on 84 designated research verticals, covering futuristic research areas critical to national security.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been introduced to streamline industry engagement with academia, promoting seamless collaboration on defence projects. This structured approach aims to facilitate the transition of academic research into industrial applications, supporting the indigenization of defence technologies.