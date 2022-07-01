Draupadi Murmu starts her campaign from Himachal

NDA’s Presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu, was, on Friday, accorded a warm welcome at Baddi in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh from where she started her poll campaign.

Murmu met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Information and Broadcasting and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, members of the state cabinet, Union Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Singh Meghwal, MPs and BJP MLAs from the state.

While welcoming the Presidential candidate, the state chief minister said the victory of Draupadi Murmu is certain.

“Her selection for the post of the President is a reflection of the positive and holistic thinking of the BJP and it has proved that the party is a true well-wisher of all sections of the society,” he said.

Thakur said that the BJP has always been committed to the unity and welfare of all sections of the society and the selection of Murmu for the post of President will further strengthen the nationalist ideology.

He said, “Murmu has set an excellent example for all sections of the society through her life. Her efforts in developing tribal areas, education of girls and balanced development of all sections of the society are highly commendable.”

Union Information and Broadcasting and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur expressed his gratitude to the Presidential candidate for starting her election campaign from Himachal.

“The selection of a woman belonging to a tribal community for the election of the President is a reflection of the progressive thinking of the BJP,” he said.

Union Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Singh Meghwal, detailed the value of the vote in the Presidential election.

He said that the value of the vote of an MLA of Himachal Pradesh in the Presidential election is 51 and that of an MP is 700.

Shimla Lok Sabha Constituency MP and BJP State President Suresh Kashyap said that Murmu’s life is a source of inspiration for all.

Speaking on the occasion, Murmu said that Himachal is the main area of spirituality and tourism and was well known as Dev Bhoomi across the country.

She paid tribute to all the Param Vir Chakra winners and other heroes of Himachal including Major Somnath Sharma, resident of Kangra district of the country’s first Param Vir Chakra.

“The history and tradition of Himachal have been very glorious and Himachal is today showing the way to the country in various parameters of development, she stated.

Stressing the need to work unitedly to make our country a prosperous nation, she said that her aim is to ensure the upliftment of the people by working towards infrastructure development at the grassroots level.