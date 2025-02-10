President takes sacred dip in Maha Kumbh, prays for nation’s peace and prosperity

India’s second woman and first tribal President, Draupadi Murmu, on Monday, took a sacred dip at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati in Sangam, symbolising unity and social harmony.

With deep faith and devotion, President Murmu immersed herself in the holy Sangam waters at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj amid the chanting of Vedic mantras.

Before her ritual bath, she offered flowers and coconut at the Sangam and paid obeisance to Lord Surya by performing ‘Arghya.’ President Murmu took multiple dips while praying to the sacred rivers. Subsequently, she performed Puja at Sangam, accompanied by Aarti and Vedic recitations.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present with her on the occasion.

Before immersing herself in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam, President Murmu, accompanied by her family, performed traditional puja archana. She first touched the holy water with deep faith, sought blessings, and then offered a flower garland and coconut, praying for the nation’s peace and prosperity.

She then worshipped Lord Surya, offering ‘Arghya’ (water offering made to deities) in reverence, before taking multiple dips in the confluence with devotion.

Following the ritual bath, she performed ‘Puja’ with full traditional rites. The President also conducted a ‘Dughdhabhishek’ of the Sangam Triveni amid chanting of Vedic hymns and shlokas. She then offered ‘akshat’ (raw unbroken rice sprinkled with water), ‘naivedya’ (offering to deity or nature), flowers, fruits, and a red ‘chunari’ (cloth used to cover the top of a dress) to the divine confluence as part of her prayers.

Concluding the ceremony, she performed Aarti of the three sacred rivers at the confluence site. The Tirtha Purohit present there welcomed her by tying a ‘kalawa’ (sacred thread that Hindus tie around their wrist) on her wrist.

Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warmly welcomed President Murmu upon her arrival in Prayagraj in the morning. From there, the President proceeded to Arail Ghat, where she boarded a cruise to reach the Triveni Sangam.

During her tour, she also enjoyed boating while standing on the deck and feeding the birds. Governor Patel and Chief Minister Adityanath took the opportunity to brief the President about the organisation of the Mahakumbh and the various arrangements in place for the event.