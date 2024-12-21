Dr Singh calls for accelerating hydroelectric projects work in Kishtwar

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, on Saturday called for expediting the speed of ongoing hydroelectric power projects in the Kishtwar district, saying that these plants will generate an estimated capacity of 8000 MW thus enabling J&K emerge as the biggest power hub of North India.

He was speaking while chairing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee Meeting (DISHA) with the entire district administration. Deputy Commissioner, Rajesh Kumar Shavan, local MLAs and representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) besides district officers attended the meeting.

The Union Minister called upon the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) to undertake capacity building of local unskilled labour to increase their employability for projects requiring specific skills and specialised training. Reviewing the status of projects aimed at boosting connectivity in the district, he called for expediting the construction of a full-fledged airstrip in the district under Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN). The facility aims to improve connectivity for the population living in tough terrain.

While reviewing the status of works under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMSY) and Jal Jeevan Mission, the Union Minister urged that the concerned departments, including R&B, need to work in close coordination with the public representatives for speedy and better execution of projects.Calling for bridging the communication gap, Dr Singh stated that the district administration must follow a Standard Operating Procedure for sharing of information with the PRIs during field visits conducted by officials. He added that inputs of PRI representatives should be taken by the officials for effective implementation of the works.

Noting the negative impact of some of infrastructure projects on the health of common citizens due to pollution and land degradation, the Union Minister instructed for putting in place an arrangement for carrying out a dynamic exercise as regards environment clearance granted for these projects. He added that it must also be ensured that the best practices are adopted for protection of the environment and public health.

Expressing concern over some public servants, such as doctors and teachers, quitting their jobs without following due procedure, Dr Singh stated that a uniform policy needs to be firmed up under which if these civil servants, relinquish their posts, they must be made to provide hefty compensation to the government for putting citizens to inconvenience. He underlined that the proposed policy is the need of the hour to avert a crisis across departments emanating from dearth of staff in future.

Dr Singh directed the district administration to organise mass awareness camps highlighting the benefits of lavender, Ayushman Bharat scheme and PM Surya Ghar Mutt Bijli Yojana. In a similar vein, he called for promoting Sansad Khelkud Spardha to develop sporting talent among the local youth, and also pitched for branding of local products, such as cumin seeds and saffron.

The Minister also held the DISHA meeting in the district town of Doda.