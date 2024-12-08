Dr Jitendra Singh stresses on effective delivery of services to reduce public inconvenience

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh Sunday said the Government of India has embarked on a mission aimed at enhancing the quality of life of citizens through improvements in delivery of essential services and infrastructure.

Chairing the DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting at Udhampur, Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated that effective delivery of services and facilities aimed at reducing public inconvenience must be ensured by the departments concerned.

He said the government was committed to ensuring Ease of Living and improving the level of satisfaction of citizens.

Dr Jitendra Singh made a strong case of promoting the Udhampur “Kalhari”, a local milk food product which was also mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent public rally, through value addition and fusion options.

The Minister also noted that after the Bhaderewah success story, Lavender cultivation had also been undertaken in the upper reaches of Latti area and required more involvement of the elected representatives to raise it to the next level and turn into an avenue of StartUps and livelihood.

In response to certain observations made by the Principal of the newly set up Government Medical College in Udhampur, Dr Singh said that process has been initiated to provide extra land for the Medical College and he has also directed the Deputy Commissioner to meet the requirement of upgraded Ambulance and other needs from his personal MP fund (MPLAD).

Dr Jitendra Singh reviewed the status of implementation of Centrally-Sponsored Schemes (CSS) with the district administration and representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). The Union Minister was given a detailed presentation on schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) PM-Kisan, MGNREGA, and SAMAGRA Shiksha. During the meeting, he was also apprised about the implementation of schemes related to Health, Education and Employment.

The Union Minister called for improving the quality of roads built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). He said ensuring connectivity to habitations which are yet to be covered under the scheme should be prioritised, and steps be taken to initiate work as soon as possible.

On shortage of ambulances in hospitals, Dr Singh suggested that these emergency and life-saving vehicles can be procured, utilising funds provided under MPLAD scheme.

Dr Singh also called for hiring trained technicians to operate diagnostic machines which require specialised expertise.

Taking a serious note of the dearth of teachers in government schools of rural areas in the district, the Union Minister recommended adopting the policy of rationalisation, adding that students cannot suffer in the current scenario.

Dr Singh also called for launching a campaign to confront the issue of illegal mining in the district. He said the practice poses a serious threat to both ecology of the region and public health.