Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurates Centre for Advanced Genomics & Precision Medicine at AIIMS Jammu

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday inaugurated the Centre for Advanced Genomics & Precision Medicine at the AIIMS Jammu. Stressing on the transformative potential of gene therapy, the Minister emphasised that with genomic advancements, doctors would no longer rely on a one-size-fits-all approach but would tailor treatments to maximise efficacy and specificity for each individual.

The minister said that “Gene therapy promises individualised management of disease for each patient. Even if two individuals suffer from the same condition—be it cancer, kidney disease, or any other ailment—the treatment could be different in each case, guided by the individual’s unique genetic makeup, pre-existing susceptibilities and inherited vulnerabilities”.

Set up in collaboration with 4 base Care, the Centre aims to usher in a new era of personalised medicine, leveraging cutting-edge genomic research to provide targeted treatment based on individual genetic profiles.

The newly-launched Centre for Advanced Genomics & Precision Medicine places AIIMS Jammu among the frontrunners in India’s medical research landscape. By integrating genomic data with AI-driven diagnostics, the centre aims to enhance early disease detection, optimise treatment strategies, and reduce the trial-and-error approach in medical prescriptions. Experts at the event noted that this facility would play a pivotal role in advancing precision oncology, cardiovascular genomics, and genetic screening for rare disorders.

Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has prioritised technology-driven progress in the healthcare sector. India is rapidly emerging as a global leader in medical innovation.

The Minister stressed the need for an India-specific genomic database, highlighting the country’s unique genetic diversity. “India is a subcontinent in itself, with over 4,600 distinct demographic groups. Our gene sequencing efforts, which have already mapped 10,000 healthy individuals across 99 communities, will help create a robust dataset tailored to Indian-specific health challenges,” he said.

A key objective of the centre is to make precision medicine affordable and accessible to the masses. While personalised treatments have traditionally been costly, AIIMS Jammu aims to leverage indigenous research and government-backed biotech initiatives to bring down costs and integrate precision medicine into public healthcare programs.

Dr. Jitendra Singh elaborated on how Precision Medicine could be a game-changer for cancer treatment, enabling doctors to design targeted therapies instead of relying solely on conventional chemotherapy and radiation. He also noted that genomic medicine would play a crucial role in tackling lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, which is now affecting younger age groups in India.

A recent study found that the prevalence of Type 2 diabetes in Jammu is slightly higher than the national average, making AIIMS Jammu’s research even more critical in developing effective intervention strategies.

Earlier in his welcome address, Director AIIMS Jammu, Dr Shakti Gupta was all praise for Dr Jitendra Singh for his support in the setting up and continuous upgradation of AIIMS Jammu. Dr YK Gupta, President, AIIMS and Dr M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS New Delhi, also spoke on the occasion.