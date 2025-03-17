Double-engine govt transformed Saharanpur’s identity: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday highlighted the remarkable transformation of Saharanpur under the “double-engine” government, while speaking at the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan (M Yuva) event.

He emphasised the growing recognition of Saharanpur’s wood carving industry, which now exports products worth nearly ₹1,000 crores worldwide under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

During the program, CM Yogi distributed loan cheques, ODOP tools, and certificates to 365 entrepreneurs to support their businesses. He also visited an exhibition of ODOP products, engaging with young entrepreneurs and learning about their innovations.

The CM announced that Saharanpur will soon be connected to Delhi and Lucknow, reducing travel time to Delhi to just 2 hours and 15 minutes. Additionally, he shared updates on the construction of Maa Shakumbhari University, which is in its final phase—a vision that was once just a dream ten years ago. Simultaneously, the beautification of Maa Shakumbhari Dham is underway to enhance facilities for devotees.

The CM reaffirmed his government’s dedication to creating employment opportunities, highlighting the release of results for 60,244 constable positions in the UP Police, which have fulfilled the aspirations of thousands of youths. Numerous candidates from Saharanpur have successfully secured positions. He directed MLAs to meet with the selected candidates prior to their training to motivate and encourage more young aspirants.

He further said that between 1947 and 2017, only 10,000 women were recruited into the UP Police. In contrast, his government has appointed 12,000 women in a single recruitment drive, with a total of 1.56 lakh recruitments previously conducted. Over the past seven and a half years, more than 7 lakh youth have secured government jobs, all based on merit, free from nepotism and favoritism.

“Now, recruitment is no longer limited to a single village; youth from all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh are given equal opportunities. To help young aspirants achieve their dreams, the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Coaching initiative has been launched and is being actively expanded,” the CM said.

The CM praised Uttar Pradesh’s exceptional organizational capabilities, citing the successful hosting of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, where over 66 crore devotees participated.

He highlighted how the event generated economic opportunities for locals, from photographers to small vendors, enabling thousands to earn substantial incomes. He asserted that no other place in the world can manage an event of such scale, making it a global attraction.

Reflecting on the past, CM Yogi remarked that before 2017, businesses hesitated to set up industries in the state due to poor law and order. However, the state has become a major economic powerhouse under his leadership. “Today, women, businessmen, and common citizens feel safe, while criminals and mafia elements feel insecure.”

Chief Minister Yogi stated that new entrepreneurs are being nurtured in Uttar Pradesh through the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana. Under this initiative, in the first phase, one lakh youth are being provided interest-free loans, and so far, the loan distribution process has been completed for 31,000 young entrepreneurs.

He highlighted major developments in Saharanpur, including constructing medical and nursing colleges and resolving waterlogging issues in the city and bus stand area. Efforts are also underway to develop Saharanpur as a Smart City to improve urban infrastructure and facilities.

He said, “The Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana is not just about loan distribution but also aims to free young entrepreneurs from moneylenders and private financiers. Additionally, MSME entrepreneurs are being provided security insurance of ₹5 lakh to ensure financial stability.”

Additionally, he announced the construction of a sports college in Saharanpur, a project previously left incomplete by past governments, and the establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, which will be inaugurated in the upcoming academic session.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected Maa Shakumbhari University on Monday, reviewing the ongoing construction work. During his visit, he examined the model of the under-construction university and assessed its progress.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to the youth’s future and quality education, he stated, “Maa Shakumbhari University, Saharanpur, will play a vital role in preserving and promoting Indian culture and civilization through higher education.” He clarified that any negligence in construction work would not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister instructed the implementing agency to ensure that all construction work adheres to the highest quality standards and is completed within the stipulated time frame.

He further directed the concerned firm to prioritize completing all external works, including the university’s Administration Block, VC Residence, boundary wall, roads, and sewer systems.

To expedite progress, he called for the deployment of additional manpower and assured that there would be no financial constraints. Additionally, he instructed the District Magistrate to take strict action in case of any delay in the construction work.