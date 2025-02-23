Double-engine govt failed to conduct Mahakumbh smoothly: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh failed to hold the Mahakumbh event smoothly.

“The government failed to ensure proper traffic arrangements and clean water in Mahakumbh,” he said, adding that BJP’s double-engine government is in fact a double-blunder government that has totally failed in the smooth conduct of the Mahakumbh.

The SP president said the Center and State Pollution Control Board are fighting among themselves over the quality of water in the Sangam.

“The BJP has been in government for ten years and made big claims of cleaning Ganga Maa but could not clean it. Pilgrims died during the stampede in Mahakumbh, but they could not tell the exact number of casualties. The families of the dead and the injured did not get help from the government, “ he claimed.

Talking to the media in Kanpur on Sunday, he said there was a big scandal in Mahakumbh.

“The government claimed to have cleaned Mother Ganga but instead it cleaned the entire budget with no result. In the name of filling the pits of the roads, they filled the treasury with all their funds. The BJP government is corrupt and dishonest,” he alleged.

Recounting an incident, Mr. Akhilesh Yadav said, “I had gone to a temple in Kannauj where the people of BJP washed the temple with Ganga water. The Chief Minister residence was also washed with Ganga water after I left it “.

“In Mahakumbh, I took a bath in Ganga ji and told the people of the BJP who will now wash the Ganga and how,” he said.

The SP chief said Mahakumbh is a symbol of faith and it is the people in general who participate in it. But the BJP government failed the event and left chaos everywhere.