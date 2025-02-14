Double-engine govt developing Lucknow as an AI city:Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Lucknow is being developed not only as an Aero City but also as an Artificial Intelligence (AI) city under the leadership of the double-engine government.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is now equipped with modern facilities, providing every citizen with better infrastructure and public services,” said he. The CM was speaking while inaugurating two major four-lane flyovers along with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari here on Friday.

The inaugurated projects include the Indira Nagar Sector 25 to Khurram Nagar-Kalyanpur Flyover (3 km), built at a cost of Rs 270 crore, and the Polytechnic to Munshi Pulia Chauraha Flyover (2 km), constructed at a cost of Rs 170 crore. During the event, a total of 114 development projects worth Rs 588 crore were also inaugurated and foundation stones were laid for future initiatives.

The CM mentioned that Lucknow has been gifted development projects worth over Rs 1000 crore, including two major National Highway projects costing Rs 440 crore and state projects worth nearly Rs 600 crore. He highlighted that efforts are being made to develop Lucknow into a metro-level city with world-class infrastructure.

He praised the Defence Minister for his significant contribution to Uttar Pradesh’s development. He highlighted Singh’s crucial role in advancing the BrahMos missile manufacturing project under Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) in Lucknow and bringing major projects to Jhansi, strengthening UP as a defence manufacturing hub under the Defence Corridor initiative.

Discussing Lucknow’s transformation, Yogi stated that the city is being systematically developed on the model of a State Capital Region. Key projects like Green Corridor, Kisan Path, International Convention Center, and an International Airport are shaping Lucknow into a global city. Additionally, plans are underway to connect Yamuna Expressway and Purvanchal Expressway, positioning Lucknow as a transportation hub.

He described the historic Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj as a symbol of state’s cultural and economic prosperity. He highlighted that 50 crore devotees have already taken the sacred dip, showcasing the state’s strength and efficient management.

He mentioned that the Mahakumbh is held on land leased from the Defence Ministry, which the state government has been acquiring smoothly for the past eight years. For the first time, devotees are able to visit Akshayavat, Patalpuri, and Saraswati Koop, which were historically restricted sites.

“To accommodate the massive influx of devotees, the state has enhanced connectivity via road, rail, and air. As many as 40 regular flights are linking Prayagraj to major cities, while hundreds of special trains have been deployed. Most devotees are arriving by road, with infrastructure projects approved by Mr Gadkari playing a crucial role.”

On Mauni Amavasya, a staggering eight crore devotees bathed at the Sangam, and the seamless arrangements ensured zero disruption, the CM said. He attributed this success to the administrative efficiency of the double-engine government.

“Mahakumbh is not just a religious event but also a major economic driver for Uttar Pradesh. The grand festival would contribute Rs three lakh crore to the state’s economy,” he said.

Addressing concerns over the event’s expenditure, he clarified that the Rs 1,500 crore investment was aimed at revitalizing Prayagraj, and in return, the state is set to gain significant economic benefits. The event is expected to provide a major boost to tourism and trade, he added.

The CM stated that the UP Cabinet conducted an on-site inspection of Mahakumbh arrangements on January 22 by taking a collective holy dip in Prayagraj. During the visit, he requested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to approve the construction of a new bridge parallel to Shastri Bridge and a signature bridge over the Yamuna River.