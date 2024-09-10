DoT simplifies approval processes for telecom licenses, wireless equipment

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has introduced significant changes to the processes for issuing Experimental Licenses, Demonstration Licenses, and Equipment Type Approvals (ETA). These changes are part of its ongoing efforts to enhance ease of doing business in the telecom sector.

“These reforms are aimed at reducing delays and simplifying regulatory requirements, fostering innovation and streamlining operations for businesses and telecom operators,” the Ministry of Communications said on Tuesday.

For Experimental Licenses (Radiating Category), fixed timelines have been introduced to ensure quicker approvals. For Experimental Licenses cases not requiring Inter-Ministerial Consultation, the license will be deemed issued after 30 days if no decision is conveyed. In cases requiring Inter-Ministerial Consultation, the DoT will seek comments within seven days of receiving a complete application.

“If no comments are received, a provisional license will be granted after 60 days, which will be converted to a regular license after 90 days, provided there are no adverse comments,” the Ministry said.

“Similarly, for Demonstration Licenses (Radiating Category), licenses without Inter-Ministerial Consultation will be deemed granted after 15 days. For those requiring consultation, licenses will be deemed granted after 45 days once comments are sought from relevant authorities,” the Ministry said.

Furthermore, other applicable terms and conditions will continue to apply.

“If any unfavourable inter-ministerial comments are received during the approval process, the provisional license will be cancelled, and the experiment must be stopped immediately. Applicants must submit an undertaking agreeing to this condition at the time of initial application. In the event of the cancellation of a provisional or regular license, or upon the expiry of the experimental/demonstration period, users must ensure the radio equipment is covered under relevant possession rules, returned to its source, or disposed of in accordance with existing guidelines,” the Ministry said.

All other terms and conditions outlined in the Office Memorandum dated 23.07.2019 will remain in force.

In a significant shift, all the applications of Equipment Type Approvals (ETA) for license-exempt wireless devices will now be granted on a self-declaration basis.

Applicants can submit their applications through the SARAL Sanchar portal (https://saralsanchar.gov.in/), where they can download their ETA certificates upon successful submission. This self-declaration process is expected to significantly reduce the time and effort required for approvals, benefiting companies looking to deploy wireless equipment in the Indian market.

These changes are based on the recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) concerning the enhancement of ease of doing business and simplifying regulatory processes in the telecom sector.

The new timelines offer much-needed efficiency, existing terms and conditions for Experimental and Demonstration Licenses, as outlined in the Office Memorandum dated 23.07.2019, will remain in effect, except for the updated timelines.

Additionally, ETA holders are reminded to obtain the necessary clearances, such as a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), before importing equipment into India.

These reforms reflect the DoT’s commitment to supporting the growth and development of the telecom sector by creating a more business-friendly regulatory environment and facilitating innovation in wireless technologies.