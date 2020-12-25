The Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Thursday urged the administration to respect the verdict of people in the District Development Committee (DDC) elections and not tinker with the democracy by confining independent candidates and pressurising them to support a particular party.

The PAGD spokesman Sajad Lone, while briefing media persons about their meeting, did not name any political party but his obvious reference was towards the BJP. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah was also present during the briefing about the meeting that was held at his Srinagar residence to review the outcome of the elections.

Lone said that disturbing reports have come in of the government of the day acting in a “partisan manner” and in fact becoming participant by directly and indirectly facilitating moves by some people to attract independents towards them by confining them. The administration should desist from such tactics and not humiliate the great verdict of the people of J&K.

Now that people of J&K have reposed their faith in democracy of the country after so many upheavals, the onus lies on the administration to reciprocate that respect and faith of people in the democracy.

We need to respect this verdict and show respect to people of J&K. Under no circumstances should the democracy be tinkered with or interfered with, which is totally unacceptable. The PAGD expressed gratitude to the J&K people for coming out in large numbers to vote in the DDC elections.

Lone said that the other new trend that has appeared in J&K during these elections is of preventive detentions by the administration. What is the logic behind putting innocent people behind bars, he asked.

This has been one of the most peaceful election in past three decades and it can be called the most non-violent and peaceful election. It should have ended with something good but the preventive detentions are totally contradictory to peace.

Farooq Abdullah said, “Gupkar alliance is much stronger today than when it was formed. We are united and we will continue to be united.Why do you have doubts about this”, he asked reporters.