After holding fast in support of agitating farmers, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday tore up copies of the farm bills during a special Assembly session.

In a sarcastic remark, CM urged the centre not to become worse than Britishers. “What was the hurry to get the farm laws passed during pandemic,” he asked.

“I hereby tear up the three farm laws in this Assembly and appeal to the centre not to become worse than the Britishers. What was the hurry to get farm laws passed in parliament during the coronavirus pandemic?” Kejriwal asked during a session called to discuss the farmers’ protest.

CM @ArvindKejriwal tears the copy of Centre's farm bills in Delhi Assembly. We refuse to accept these farm bills which are against our farmers. #KejriwalAgainstFarmBills pic.twitter.com/rBrcc67sRz — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 17, 2020

Extending his support to the protesting farmers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he will fast along with farmers on Monday to mark his protest against the centre’s new agricultural laws.

“I will hold a one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers’ protests. I appeal to AAP volunteers to join in. Centre should immediately accept all demands of farmers protesting the laws and bring a bill to guarantee MSP (minimum support price),” Arvind Kejriwal said.

Last week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had alleged that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was placed under house arrest by the Delhi Police after he visited the protesting farmers at the Singhu border.

The AAP had alleged that under Union Home Ministry’s order, the Delhi Police have got three mayors of different Delhi municipalities to protest at CM Kejriwal’s residence and under that pretext detain him.

The protesting farmers are demanding the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws–The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 enacted in September.