Don’t ask for resignation over LS poll defeat: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that he would not resign over the LDF’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Speaking in the state Assembly today, Chief Minister Vijayan said that he should not be asked to resign over the LDF’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Stating that the election result in the state cannot be considered as anti-Left, Chief Minister Vijayan said that the people only wanted to replace Modi and they voted accordingly.

He said the voting pattern in the Lok Sabha polls and assembly polls are different and the outcome in the Lok Sabha polls cannot be considered as against the state government.

He asked the Congress leaders who are demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister in view of the stunning defeat of the LDF in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Why didn’t the Congress Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh resign taking the responsibility of their party’s defeat in their states,” Pinarayi Vijayan asked.

He said the Congress leaders should have given advice to these Chief Ministers to resign from their positions on the ground of the defeat of the party in these states.

He said that AK Antony had resigned as the Chief Minister in 2004, not because of the UDF’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls but due to the organizational issues in the Congress.

Pinarayi Vijayan said he is not worried about the UDF ‘s win in the polls but is concerned about the victory of the BJP in the state.

“I don’t care about your victory. What is worrying is how the BJP won a Lok Sabha seat in Kerala,” he said.