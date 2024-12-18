Domestic tourism to outpace economic growth by 15 pc: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Domestic tourism in India is poised to grow exponentially, outpacing the nation’s economic growth by 15 per cent over the next five years, said Union Minister of Tourism & Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at the BOTT Knowledge Conclave: Tourism@2025, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the Minister spotlighted India’s unprecedented strides in the tourism sector, cementing the nation’s position as a global travel hub.

Advertisement

“India has witnessed a remarkable 95.64% increase in domestic tourist numbers, propelling the country’s ranking on the Global Travel and Tourism Development Index from 65 to 39,” he said.

Advertisement

“Investments exceeding ₹6,800 crore have been directed towards destination development, with additional projects worth ₹3,295.76 crore approved to enhance lesser-known tourism sites across states. Initiatives like the e-tourist visa facility have greatly benefited international visitors,” said Shekhawat.

Highlighting the sector’s pivotal role in economic growth, the Minister emphasized a paradigm shift from monumental tourism to experiential tourism.

He also acknowledged emerging trends in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism and medical tourism, while underscoring the need for enhanced infrastructure to meet global standards.

“Tourism connects cultures and bridges nations. The ‘Whole of Government’ approach initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has redefined the tourism landscape by integrating development and heritage preservation. This transformative vision has not only fuelled domestic tourism but also elevated India’s global standing,” he said.

“We must collaborate to ensure that tourism becomes the driving engine of the Indian economy. We are preparing for 45 crore visitors for Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.