Domestic Cooking Gas ‘LPG Cylinder’ prices hiked once again

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas LPG cylinder earlier was INR 999.50, has been hiked again. From May 19 onwards; a raise of INR 3.50 will be brought into effect, therefore, residents in the National Capital region will have to disburse INR 1,003 for a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder. From today onwards a domestic LPG is going to cost INR 1002.50 in Mumbai. Likewise, the 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder in Kolkata will cost INR 1,029 and in Chennai, per cylinder cost will be INR 1,058.

With this price hike, the rates have transcended the INR 1,000 mark in most of the states across the nation. On May 7, the LPG price was increased by INR 50, which exceeded the cost of an LPG cylinder to INR 1,000 in most of the states.

The cost of the LPG cylinders of different measurements has been on a rise since a long while, this year. The price of the commercial cylinder was increased by INR 250 on April 1. The rate of a 19 kg cylinder was increased by INR 105 on March 1, though; it was later brought down by INR 9 on March 22. The reasons behind prices being hiked, times and again are seemingly the Ukraine crisis and supply concerns.