Rajasthan govt reduces LPG cylinder prices for Ujjwala beneficiaries to Rs 450

The Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan has announced a reduction of Rs 50 in the prices of LPG cylinder for Ujjwala Scheme beneficiaries. The LPG cylinder will now be available for Rs 450 per unit to eligible families. The new rates will be effective from January 1, 2024.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday. The CM said that the subsidy amount will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

“The state government is determined to realise Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s concept of Antyodaya by fulfilling all the promises made to the public in the manifesto…the process has started,” Sharma said.

Earlier in April, the previous Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government had announced 12 LPG cylinders every year at Rs 500 each for the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

The BJP promised to reduce it further to Rs 450 in its election manifesto. Going a step ahead of the BJP, the Congress promised it will provide LPG cylinder to Ujjwala beneficiaries at the price of just Rs 400.

However, the Congress was ousted from the power and BJP formed government in Rajasthan.

Elsewhere, Ujjwala beneficiaries currently pay Rs 603 per 14.2-kg cylinder as against the market price of Rs 903 (Delhi prices).

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, 2016 from UP’s Ballia with an aim to provide cooking gas to rural households living below the poverty line.