Domestic LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 200 for all users

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday slashed the prices of LPG gas cylinders for domestic use by Rs 200 for all users. Announcing the decision, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said this was a gift from “brother” Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his sisters of the country on the occasions of Raksha Bandhan and Onam.

Thakur said that the prices of the LPG cylinders for the ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’ beneficiaries will be cut by RS 400, including the already existing Rs 200 subsidy. The minister also informed reporters that 75 lakhs of new gas connections will be given under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’ scheme.

“This is a gift from PM Modi who is also called brother Narendra Modi, to the millions and millions of women on the occasion of Rakha Bandhan and Onam,” he added.

Advertisement

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister said the current government has initiated several schemes for the development of women, including pucca houses, toilets, additional foodgrains and Direct Benefit Transfer during the Covid pandemic.

#WATCH | “…The prices of the LPG gas cylinders for domestic use have been brought down by Rs 200 per cylinder, for each and every user. At the same time, 75 lakhs new gas connections will be given under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’…’Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’… pic.twitter.com/2dJoUQv86c — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023

The decision has come months ahead of Assembly elections in several states and amid intense criticism from the Opposition Congress over rising inflation. LPG cylinder has been at the centre of the Congress party’s attacks on the Narendra Modi government given it was a key issue and part of the BJP’s campaign in 2014 when the grand old party was in power. India’s 60 per cent of natural gas requirements are fulfilled from imports.