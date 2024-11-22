Patient declared dead by doctors regains breathing at his funeral pyre: 3 Doctors suspended

In a bizzare instance of medical negligence, doctors at a Government Hospital in Jhunjhunu city of Rajasthan wrongly declared a patient dead, placed the ‘body’ in a deep freezer and also performed a postmortem before handing him to his caretakers for last rites.

However, when the patient regained breathing on his funeral pyre at the cremation ground, his caretakers brought him back to the Bhagwan Das Khetan Government Hospital.

After being treated there until midnight, he was referred to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur, but he finally died on the way.

According to official sources, the condition of 25-year old mentally-challenged inmate Rohitashva – living in an ashram of NGO Maa Seva Sansthan, suddenly deteriorated Thursday afternoon.

He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead within a couple of hours of admission. The “body” was placed in the deep freezer.

After about two hours, the postmortem was performed and “body” was handed over to the ashram representatives.

While the Maa Seva Sansthan personnel were performing last rites at the cremation ground, Rohitashva regained breathing at the funeral pyre.

The sansthan people and onlookers immediately brought him back to hospital where he was readmitted and shifted to a ward where his condition was stated to be stable until late last night.

Later, his condition again deteriorated post midnight and he was referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, but he died on the way itself.

SMS Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Sushil Bhati said that the patient was brought dead.

Meanwhile, on the recommendations of Jhunjhunu Collector Ramavtar Meena, Principal Secretary (Medical & Health) Nisha Meena last night ordered suspension of BDK Hospital PMO Dr Sandeep Pachar, Dr Yogesh Jhajhar and Dr Navneet Meel for this utter negligence.

A committee of experts has been constituted to probe the case.