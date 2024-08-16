Doctors continue strike in MP in protest against Kolkata rape-murder

Health services suffered extremely and patients faced a harrowing time on Friday after Junior Doctors across Madhya Pradesh went on a strike, and attended only emergency cases, in protest of the rape and murder of a doctor at the R G Kar Medical College of Kolkata few days ago.

More than 250 junior doctors of the state run Gandhi Medical College (GMC) in Bhopal announced a strike, leading to disruption of medical services in the affiliated Hamidia Hospital.

The striking doctors did not attend routine OPDs or elective procedures and carried out only emergency services and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities.

The junior doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bhopal are already on strike for the past two days.

The junior doctors at the Gajra Raje Medical College in Gwalior also went on a strike and attended emergency cases only.

Junior Doctors of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College at Jabalpur also were on strike and routine health services were badly hindered.

At the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital at Indore, the junior doctors attended to only emergency cases today. They staged a candlelight protest on Thursday evening.

Similarly, junior doctors at the medical colleges of Chhindwara and Ratlam also staged protests and wore black armbands to work.

MC Dean Dr Kavita N Singh issued orders to all senior doctors to be on duty and has directed Department Heads to assign medical teachers to various duties including emergency, out patient department, operation theatres and wards.