Doctors call off strike after HC order in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh High Court took strong exception to the strike of government doctors in the state. Terming the strike illegal, the HC ordered the doctors to return to work after hearing a petition on the matter.

Following the court order, the doctors announced at around 11 pm on May 3 that they are returning to work.

The High Court also ordered the doctors not to go on strike again in the future without due permission.

The Division Bench of MP High Court Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra passed the orders on Wednesday evening after hearing the petition submitted by former Jabalpur Corporator Indrajeet Kunwar Pal Singh at Jabalpur.

Government Doctors’ Federation Chief Convener Dr Rakesh Malviya said that we honour the High Court and are returning to work. He said that a meeting of the Federation’s general body has been summoned on 4 May to decide the further course of action.

Meanwhile, sources said that the protest of doctors would continue and the Jabalpur wing of the doctors’ association has decided to submit mass resignations.

Alleging unsympathetic attitude of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP state government, around 15000 government doctors across MP had gone on an indefinite strike on May 3 to press for their various demands.

The main demand of the doctors is the implementation of the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) system.

The other demands include rectification of disparities in the rules of working of the Health Department, Medical Education Department and ESI.

They have also demanded to reserve seats in the state government health service for contractual MBBS doctors working with the National Health Mission (NHM).

The junior doctors are also demanding reduction in the bond amount towards rural service and tuition fee in the medical colleges.