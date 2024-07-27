Doctored videos in circulation to stir unrest in Manipur: Assam Rifles chief

Assam Rifles Director General Lieutenant General PC Nair has revealed that doctored videos from Myanmar and the Rohingya region are being circulated by certain groups with vested interests to incite violence in the troubled state of Manipur.

Speaking to the media, Lieutenant General Nair emphasised that many of the videos currently in circulation are not genuine and do not pertain to the northeastern region of India.

“Several videos being spread are doctored and falsely attributed to the northeastern region. In reality, some of these videos originate from Myanmar and the Rohingya region. They are being misrepresented by individuals with hidden agendas to foment unrest in Manipur,” Nair stated.

Advertisement

Addressing allegations of bias, Lieutenant General Nair firmly refuted claims that Assam Rifles is favouring one community over another.

He stressed that Assam Rifles has maintained a neutral stance in Manipur since the onset of the troubles on May 3.

“All narratives suggesting that Assam Rifles is biased are agenda-driven. These allegations are nothing but rumours, falsehoods, and preposterous claims,” he added.

The Director General also shed light on the broader security situation in the northeastern region, noting that issues in neighboring countries, particularly Myanmar, have significant implications for the area. These include the movement of insurgent groups and the influx of contraband. “The situation in Manipur since last year has had spillover effects on neighbouring states, impacting the overall security landscape,” Nair observed.

Despite these challenges, Lieutenant General Nair described the security situation in the northeast as “quite okay,” acknowledging ongoing cases of insurgency and contraband movement but emphasising that efforts are being made to address these issues.

The Assam Rifles, known as the ‘Sentinels of the Northeast,’ plays a crucial role in maintaining peace and security in the region.