DNA confirms rape of a girl in Kannauj

Former Samajwadi Party block president Nawab Singh, arrested on rape charges, looks all set to face more problems after his DNA matched with the victim girl’s sample.

Superintendent of Police ( SP) Amit Kumar Anand gave this information here on Monday, saying that the DNA report has confirmed rape.

“The forensic team’s samples and DNA test report from the spot of the incident confirmed rape,” the SP said.

.

On August 12, the police had arrested former SP block chief Nawab Singh for attempting to rape a girl. At the time of the incident, the victim and the accused were in their school, Chandan Singh Mahavidyalaya.

Advertisement

On the complaint of her aunt, the police had registered a report under the sections of molestation and POCSO.

A woman from Tirwa Tehsil area along with her minor niece somehow reached Chaudhary Chandan Singh College late at night. Both of them were staying in one room here. During this time, Nawab Singh was also present there.

It is alleged that when the woman went to the bathroom, Nawab Singh tried to molest and rape the girl. Meanwhile, the girl called UP 112, the police control room.

The police had arrested the SP leader from the college room. According to the police, the former SP leader was in innerwear when she entered the room.

The video of the arrest of the former block chief also went viral on the internet media. In the video, the police are seen reaching inside the room with the victim. Nawab Singh is lying on the bed inside the room.

The police interrogated and brought the aunt, niece and the accused to the police station. The victim had given a statement of rape in the court. After this, a DNA test was done. The DNA report has confirmed that the girl was raped by Nawab Singh.

The SP said that soon a charge sheet will be prepared and will be submitted in the court. The police have prepared a case diary of about 70 pages.

In 1997, Nawab Singh was made the District President of Samajwadi Lohia Vahini. In the year 2006, Nawab Singh was elected unopposed as Sadar Block chief in the SP government.

Heinous criminal cases are registered against Nawab Singh. Since 2007, 16 cases have been registered against him. These include cases of kidnapping and assault.