DMK MP gives Suspension of Business notice in RS to investigate Adani issue

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Thursday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Hindenburg report on Adani.

In a notice addressed to the Rajya Sabha chairman, MP Siva said, “I seek your consent under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and the Conduct of Business in the Council of States to suspend rules 15,23, and 51 and any other business listed under any other rules in the Revised list of business on 23-03-2023 to discuss the following issue of urgent public importance the need to constitute a JPC to investigate the truth on charges levelled by Hindenburg Research on Adani group of companies.” Earlier, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also gave a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the “government’s role in promoting business interests of Adani Group.”

The Congress leader said in a statement that he had moved the motion to discuss the need to constitute a JPC to investigate the “government’s role in promoting the business interests of Adani Group”.

“That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the need to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Government’s role in promoting business interests of the Adani Group, including through inaction on serious charges of corporate fraud, political corruption, stock-market manipulation and financial mismanagement, illegal coal mine allocations, negotiations with foreign countries for big-ticket projects, etc,” Rajya Sabha MP said in his statement.