Role of think tanks in powering policy

In the modern world, think tanks are the brains behind the brawn of national and global policy.” In the intricate world of policymaking, the influence of think tanks is undeniable. These private organizations provide crucial research and analysis on socio-economic, political, and strategic issues, shaping the policies that govern nations. In recent years, corporate giants in India, such as the Adani and Ambani groups, have ventured into this domain, further amplifying their role in national and international policy discourse.

The Adani Group’s decision to establish the Chintan Research Foundation is a testament to the growing involvement of private corporations in policy formulation. This new think tank aims to focus on critical areas such as energy transition, climate change, economics, trade, and geopolitics. With an initial funding of Rs 100 crore, the Chintan Research Foundation aspires to be an independent and globally respected institution. Similarly, Reliance Industries Limited has backed the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), one of India’s leading think tanks. Established in 1990, ORF has gained prominence through initiatives like the Raisina Dialogue, an annual geopolitical and geo-economic conference that attracts policymakers and scholars from around the world. ORF’s success demonstrates how corporatebacked think tanks can significantly impact policy-making and public opinion. Foreign policy, often perceived as the domain of government officials, is increasingly shaped by the research and recommendations of think tanks.

These organizations analyze global trends, assess risks, and propose strategies, thereby influencing the decisions made by governments. Think tanks such as the Rand Corporation, Brookings Institution, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Heritage Foundation, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), and Chatham House are pivotal in this regard. In India, the Chintan Research Foundation and ORF are set to play similar roles. The Chintan Research Foundation, under the leadership of Gautam Adani, will operate with a governance structure that ensures its autonomy from the Adani Group. It aims to contribute to policy-making in areas such as energy security, climate change, and strategic affairs. With branches planned in Washington and London, Chintan is poised to make a global impact. In Western countries, think tanks often collaborate with top universities, enhancing their research capabilities and credibility.

Institutions like Harvard, Cambridge, and Yale work closely with think tanks, contributing to their high rankings in global university assessments. These partnerships provide governments with valuable insights and recommendations, influencing national policies. Singapore also exemplifies this model, with advisory groups like the Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA), Institute of Southeast Asian Studies (ISEAS), and the Rajaratnam School of International Studies working in conjunction with universities. These collaborations ensure that think tanks remain at the forefront of policy analysis and formulation. India ranks second globally in the number of think tanks, following the United States. Prominent among them is the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), which receives financial support from the defense department. ORF remains a key player in India’s policy landscape. Other influential think tanks include the India Foundation and the Vivekananda International Foundation, both of which contribute significantly to policy-making. These organizations offer a plethora of opportunities for students and researchers in international studies, economics, and strategic affairs.

Their work not only shapes policies but also provides valuable insights into global trends and challenges. The involvement of corporate giants like the Adani and Ambani groups in think tanks underscores the strategic role these organizations play in shaping policy. Chintan and ORF will play a key role in influencing India’s foreign, economic, defense, and energy policies. This growing corporate presence in policy formulation reflects a broader trend where private sector interests intersect with national strategies. Chintan’s focus on energy security, climate change, and strategic affairs aligns with the Adani Group’s diverse business interests, which include green energy, ports, cement, power, coal, and FMCG. This alignment ensures that the think tank’s research and recommendations are both relevant and impactful to its main patron.

In conclusion, think tanks play a pivotal role in shaping the policies that govern our lives. Their research and analysis influence decisions on cr itical issues such as war and peace, economic strategies, and global health crises. As these organizations continue to grow and evolve, their impact on policy-making will undoubtedly increase, shaping the future of nations and the world at large. Notably, the arms lobby also plays a significant role in funding think tanks, influencing the timing of war and peace decisions globally.

(The writer is Associate Professor, Centre for South Asian Studies, Pondicherry Central University)