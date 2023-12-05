DMK MP apologises for ‘Gaumutra states’ remark after outrage; ‘will suffers consequences,’ says BJP

DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S has apologised for his “gaumutra states” remark after public outrage and criticism from the ruling BJP. The DMK MP said that he made the remarks in the presence of BJP leaders but if they have hurt the sentiments of people, he won’t use the “gaumutra” word again.

“I made some statement inside the House. At the time Home Minister & BJP members were there at that time. I have used this before in my Parliament speeches. It was not a controversial statement. If it touches somebody I will try to avoid using it next time…” he said.

Earlier during the Winter Session of Parliament, Senthilkumar had said that the BJP.can win only in “gaumutra states”.

“The people of this country should think that the power of this BJP is only winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi, what we generally call the ‘Gaumutra’ states…,” he had said.

Reacting to Senthilkumar’s remark, Congress leader Milind Deora said that the DMK must realise these reckless remarks weaken the efforts Opposition’s INDIA alliance.

“DMK must realise that its reckless remarks only weaken INDIA Alliance’s efforts in challenging BJP in the Hindi heartland. India is one, and there is no place for a north-south divide,” Deora wrote on X.

They will face the consequences: BJP

The BJP slammed the DMK leader for his remarks and said the party had to suffer consequences of such language against Sanatan Dharma in the assembly elections in three states and will face the similar consequences in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“They had to suffer the consequences of this type of language in the elections of three states… It is not appropriate to make such remarks, such people will not be supported by the public in the Lok Sabha (elections)…” BJP leader Sushil Modi said.