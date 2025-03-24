DK Shivakumar’s ‘Constitution amendment’ remarks rock Rarliament

The reported statement by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar that ‘the Congress will amend the Constitution to provide reservations for Muslims’ rocked Parliament on Monday, with both the Houses being adjourned multiple times while the Rajya Sabha, without transacting any business.

When the upper house met for the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju raised the issue, accusing the Congress of trying to subvert the Constitution by bringing religion-based reservations. Follwoing this, treasury and Opposition benches sparred over the issue of reservations to Muslims in Karnataka public contracts, leading to the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha till 2 pm.

BJP’s National President and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda strongly criticised the Congress, alleging that its efforts to introduce reservations based on religion contradict the principles set by Dr B R Ambedkar in the Constitution.

Launching a fierce attack over the issue, the Rajya Sabha leader said, ”Congress is plotting to dismantle and rewrite the Constitution for political gains.”He accused the grand old party of brazenly pushing religion-based reservation, endangering secularism and national unity.

He said, “Congress party’s attempt to introduce religion-based reservations goes against the very principles laid down by Dr B R Ambedkar in the Constitution. In Karnataka, Congress has already passed a 4 per cent reservation based on religion in public contracts. Even more concerning is that their Deputy CM has openly stated that they would even change the Constitution to fulfill their divisive agenda. This blatant attempt to divide the nation for political gain poses a threat to India’s unity.”

He stated that ”DK Shivakumar has again said that the Constitution has been given by the Congress and the work of changing the Constitution will also be done by the Congress. There is no repentance…”

Nadda said the Congress is making a mockery of the Constitution and demanded an answer from Congress president and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju said the Congress is trying to subvert the Constitution by bringing religion-based reservations.

Mr Kharge responded by saying it is the BJP that is subverting the Constitution to divide the country, the Congress is trying to protect it. His speech was disrupted by BJP members’ protest. Loud protests erupted as LoP Kharge said his party took up the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ across the country to protect the Constitution.

Mr Rijiju, however, accused the Congress of having sullied the prestige of the Constitution while raising the issue of Muslim reservation. He also demanded Shivakumar’s resignation. He said a “senior Congress leader holding a constitutional post has made a statement that they (Congress) are going to change the Constitution of India to provide reservation to the Muslim community. We can not take this statement lightly.”

The upper house saw several adjournments before finally being adjourned for the day as ruckus prevailed in the house.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju took up Shivakumar’s remarks in the Lok Sabha also. He accused the Congress leader of saying Muslims will be granted reservation by amending the Constitution. Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha too witnessed adjournment for an hour as Speaker Om Birla disallowed Samajwadi members from carrying posters.

In Karnataka, Congress leader DK Shivakumar threatened legal action against the BJP bigwigs for twisting his remarks and carrying out a false propaganda and disinformation campaign against him. When mediapersons caught up with the deputy chief minister at his residence, Shivakumar stoutly denied that he ever said: “We would change the Constitution”. “ The BJP is carrying out a propaganda. I will fight it legally,” he said.

Shivakumar maintained that his remarks were factual. “All that I said was that there is a precedence of changing the Constitution based on the court’s orders. I have never said we will change the Constitution. Congress is a national party that brought the Constitution in the first place. We understand the importance of the Constitution better than others. The Centre has failed the people in the recent Budget and hence it is trying to rake up other issues. It is part of BJP’s continued political conspiracy,” Shivaumar said