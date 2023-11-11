Diwali smiles on Modi, as he smiles on New, Confident India

Diwali smiles on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he smiles on the transformation India has seen, with a new style of governance pursued by him during more than nine years of his administration.

Since taking office in 2014, Modi introduced numerous welfare schemes and adopted policies to expand infrastructure, with a positive impact on indigenous production and employment opportunities. In every decision, his mission was hundred per cent saturation, benefiting people in every corner of the country.

Modi’s economic campaigns and social projects were underlined by his philosophy of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. As if to leave no doubts about the intent of his programmes, he expanded it to Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas.

As the schemes and projects initiated by him saw fruition within a few years of his term in office, he never missed an opportunity to lay fresh goals for himself and the nation. “We have reached among the top five economies, I emphatically say that we will be among the top three economies within this decade, and in 2047 this nation will become Viksit Bharat.”

There was never a moment when he had doubts about his vision, although he saw the world passing through untold miseries, conflicts and economic distress. As India became the fastest growing economy, he asked people to pursue goals of progress tirelessly.

He took pride while saying that 13.50 crore people have come out of poverty in five years. This means poverty can be overcome; it will be a thing of the past, if the nation remains firm on its determination to march ahead, he said.

The Prime Minister knew the PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, UPI Digital Payments and Start Up India were yielding results. But the nation had to keep its goal of Viksit Bharat always in focus.

Modi was able to gauge the nation’s self-confidence after Chandrayaan-3’s success and the extraordinary manner India organised the G20 Summit, achieving unprecedented unanimity on all issues.

Modi’s Government started with Jan Dhan bank accounts in every village and a toilet revolution across the nation. The digital thrust began with RuPay and Aadhaar’s sinking in MGNREGA workers’ records. Today, India has the largest digital transactions in the world.

The PM’s thrust on digital transfers of money was meant to ensure transparency in financial transactions, and elimination of corruption and middlemen. The Government’s initiatives were part of the new style of governance which tolerated no cheating with the poor.

Growth of infrastructure meant more industry and employment opportunities. During the current financial year, the Government earmarked the largest ever budget of Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure, and provided more for States’ own initiatives. India is a leading mobile manufacturer in the world today. India’s exports have beaten all records.

Highway construction jumped from 12 kilometres a day in 2013-14 to 30 kilometres a day in 2022-23. Metro connectivity increased from five cities in 2014 to 20 cities this year. The number of airports in the country went up from 70 to nearly 150 since Modi took over. Optic fiber was just 350 kilometres in 2014 and it increased to six lakh kilometres this year!

Electrification of Indian Railways seems to be an incredible achievement of the Government. Till 2014, just 20,000 kilometres of railway lines were electrified in India. In the past nine and a half years, the Modi government has electrified about 40,000 kilometers of railway lines. Village roads or opening of medical colleges, the story is the same.

The Government’s policy to encourage a sunrise sector like food processing industry in India brought FDI worth

Rs 50,000 crore for it.

Modi laid the foundation stone of a new building for Parliament House and it was inaugurated by him. In their first session in the new building, the two Houses of Parliament unanimously passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to give 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

The PM told para-athletes returning with 111 medals from the Asian Para Games, 2022 “All of you present here, some came back winners, some wiser but none came back defeated.” He said “There is no losing in sports, only winning or learning,” and announced “We are trying to organize the 2030 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympics.”

Modi is unstoppable and he is reminding people every day to go Vocal for Local. This preference for India-made goods can usher in a new industrial revolution in the country. The PM told people in an X post: “Buy products which have been made locally and then post a selfie with the product or the maker on the NaMo App. Invite your friends and family to join your thread and spread the spirit of positivity.”